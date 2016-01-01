Junior Spotlight

"Champions are not made in the showring they are just recognized there, if you want to see where they are made look at their daily routine." – Unknown

I would like to introduce myself, my name is Matt Whelan. I am the son of Chris and Diane Whelan and the little brother of Dannah Whelan. I live in Eufaula, Oklahoma and am a senior at Eufaula High School. Our family operates Whelan Durocs a small show pig operation in Eastern Oklahoma where we concentrate on raising Duroc and Crossbred show pigs. My entire life I have grown up around the show ring, some of my first memories are being with my family at our school farm taking care of my big sister’s pigs. My first introduction to pigs wasn’t the greatest, as a matter of fact, I hated them. I could not stand the loud noises they made and my parents would literally put gun shooting ear muffs on me when we entered a barn. They never thought I’d ever show a pig.

My first show experience came when I was three years old at a little Jackpot show in Coalgate, Oklahoma. I showed a Chester White gilt that day and placed third. I held that white ribbon up with a smile on my face as if I had just won Grand Champion. That day it didn’t matter to me what I had won, but more importantly it was the start of something that myself or my family could have never dreamed would happen.

Both of my parents are educators. My Dad is a Middle School Principal and my mother, who is my ROCK, is a 2nd grade teacher.

In 2006 a man by the name of Austin Cox started working for the same school where my parents taught. Up to this time my family had just dabbled in the show pig thing with my sister having a few 4-H projects and a couple of Chester White sows. Little did we know that this new hire was one of the most successful Ag teachers and best hog minds in our part of the state. I can’t say or thank him enough for what he did to develop me into the hog breeder, showman and person I am today. My family quickly became friends with the Cox’s and he invited us to travel with his family and a few friends to the 2007 NJSA Summer Spectacular in Louisville, Kentucky. I turned 8 years old on that trip and for my birthday I asked my parents if I could have one of those red pigs. Under the guidance of Mr. Cox, we purchased my first Duroc gilt. We took her back home and entered the National Junior Swine Association Southwest Regional Show at Wichita Falls, Texas. She went on to win Champion Duroc Gilt and I won the Overall Sweepstake Exhibitor. To say the least I was hooked, now all I thought about was red hogs. We bred her to a boar we saw at the Summer Type Conference and I had my first litter of Durocs that following February.

In the summer of 2008 my family returned to Louisville for the Summer Spectacular with a daughter of that first gilt. I had limited success with my project but purchased a Duroc gilt from Miranda Malone of Victoria, Illinois.Gorilla, as we called her, established a well documented sow line that is still present in many Duroc pedigrees.

In 2009 I took a direct daughter of Gorilla, we called Tammy, to the Tulsa State Fair. She was named the Supreme Champion Gilt and the legacy of Gorilla began.

Through the rest of my elementary and middle school years I continued to hone my skills as a swine showman. When I was 11, I won the Junior Swine Showmanship contest at the Oklahoma Youth Expo where I competed against the best showmen from each of the 77 counties in Oklahoma.

In 2010 I took a Duroc Gilt I raised to the American Royal Livestock show and she was named Supreme Champion Gilt. Along with that accomplishment in 2012, a gilt that was a direct descendent of Gorilla that I had raised and sold to a family in Oklahoma, was named the Grand Champion Gilt at the Oklahoma Youth Expo. She went on to sell for an OYE Duroc record at that time for $14,000 to Bill Range in Waterloo, Illinois. The World Pork Expo has been our family’s summer vacation for many years. I always love the atmosphere and meeting new people from all over the country.

During the 2013 World Pork Expo, I exhibited the 3rd overall and Bred and Owned Champion Duroc Gilt, again a direct descendent of the famed Gorilla.

In the fall of 2013 I entered Eufaula High School as a freshman and enrolled in FFA. Very quickly under the direction of my Ag Teacher David Turner I found my second love. Leadership and speaking both came easy to me. My freshman year I was part of a State Qualifying Opening and Closing Ceremonies team. This experience really set me on my way and focused me for what I wanted to accomplish during my high school career. During my junior year I was selected as Chapter Treasurer and asked to serve as Sentinel during the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the North East District COLT Conference. This past May my FFA Chapter chose me to lead and represent them as their Chapter President for my senior year. This was a goal that I have had since entering High School. I take this responsibility very seriously and look forward to making our Chapter the best it can be. This past summer another life changing experience occurred for me. I was one of twelve students in the state selected by the Oklahoma Pork Council to attend the their summer Leadership Conference. This by far was one of the greatest agricultural experiences of my life. I spent five days experiencing every facet the Pork Industry has to offer. This has really opened my mind and has helped me clarify my future goals. My advisor during this Leadership camp was Rose Bonjour. If you have been around OYE and the Tulsa State Fair it shouldn’t take you long to admire her hard work and dedication to the youth of Oklahoma. As I got to know her through this camp, I came to realize that she is the kind of role model I hope to become.

To be successful in anything you do you must put forth the effort and have the willingness to learn. This is true in the show industry as well, the evaluation of livestock is something that I really enjoy. My Ag teacher, Kory Ridley, has really helped me realize my potential and has pushed me out of my comfort zone and experience new things. One of those new adventures is cattle grading. During my sophomore, junior and senior years I have participated at the regional and state cattle grading event held each fall. During my junior year our team placed 4th overall at the State Competition and I was 5th High Individual. Livestock Judging has always been a favorite past time of mine. The OSU Big 3 Field days, that are held every July in Stillwater, is something I look forward to. In 2015 I was fortunate enough to win the Overall Junior FFA competition, somehow beating out over 700 other Junior FFA competitors. These experiences have contributed directly to my success in the show ring. We take the purchase of a livestock project very seriously. With a limited budget, every purchase is thoroughly considered and directly related to the evaluation process and doing my homework on pedigrees and past performance of the animals.

As I close this chapter of my life I am so excited to start a new one. I plan on attending college in the fall at Connors State College in Warner, Oklahoma with an emphasis in Ag Business and will transfer to Oklahoma State University upon completion of my Associates Degree to finish out my Bachelor’s Degree. I will continue to help my parents operate Whelan Durocs while in college and continue to offer high quality livestock to 4-H and FFA kids. After college I look forward to exploring the many different job opportunities that Agriculture has to offer.

This past October I participated in my final Tulsa State Fair and what a week it was for me, another milestone was reached when I was named Grand Champion Senior and Overall Showman.

I felt like it was quite ironic that I started my show career winning a Grand Champion at the Tulsa State Fair and ended my career winning another. I can’t go without saying God has blessed me with a wonderful family and especially want to thank my Dad who honestly has been there for me since day one. Everything I do, he is there, usually in the background silently cheering me on, but everything we do, we do as a team. When I think of my future I really want to be like my Dad, he is my role model and someone I look up to and I want to be the kind of Dad to my future kids as he was to me and my sister. We don’t always see eye to eye or always get along but we end up at the same place. I don’t always say it but I really want to thank my Dad for everything he does for me. He’ll never know how much I appreciate him. I want to thank my Mom because she is our family’s rock and is my go to person when I need to talk. She always makes sure I have clothes and everything I need on show day and keeps me grounded. I owe my sister Dannah a huge thanks for always being there for me and teaching me how to be strong and persevere through any curves life throws at you. I am very blessed and fortunate to have the support of such a great family. I always have a big crowd of family show up to support me at the major pig shows. Both sets of my grandparents, my aunts, uncles, and cousins are always in the crowd cheering me on. In the past 18 years, I have met so many wonderful people along the way and it would take many more pages than this article to thank all of them. As I set out towards adulthood, I believe the future of Agriculture is bright and I cannot wait to take my place in it.